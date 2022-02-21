EG Calendar: Council to Hear ARP $ Plans; Vacation Ideas

Above: Skating in front of Eldredge Field circa 1970s. The EGFD used to flood the field in the winter to create an ice rink. Photo courtesy of Bruce Mastracchio. Photographer unknown.

If you have an event you want to share, send it to [email protected].

Monday, Feb 21

Presidents Day 🙂

Tuesday, Feb. 22

Town Council meeting – On the agenda, they will be discussing Town Manager Andy Nota’s plan for the town’s $3+million in American Rescue Plan (ARP) dollars. This will be a hybrid meeting – in person (with masks) or online. Find the full agenda, including the virtual link, HERE.

Wednesday, Feb. 23

Outdoor Alpaca Storytime – The EG Free Library is holding an outdoor storytime at Academy Field with fun alpaca stories and meet live alpacas! Bring a blanket or chairs for this all ages event. This event is weather dependent. If unsure, check their website or Facebook page the morning of the event. Here’s a link to the event. 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Thursday, Feb. 24



Kid’s Virtual Cartooning Class – Learn how to make your own cartoon and what it takes to be a cartoonist with Debi Hamuka-Falkenham. Registration is required. Please email your name and age to [email protected] to save your spot. Space is limited. From 3 to 4 p.m. Register HERE.

Create a Glass Garden – A drop-in class at Heritage Gallery for all ages. You can pick your time and the colors you want to use and learn to make a beautiful garden design using glass stringer, frit, sheet glass pieces and glass dots. Perfect for a beginner. After assembly, you leave the piece with Heritage and it will get fired, then returned to you. Register to reserve a spot (space is limited). One-hour seatings open between noon and 4 p.m. $35.

Friday, Feb. 25

Create a Glass Garden – A drop-in class at Heritage Gallery for all ages. You can pick your time and the colors you want to use and learn to make a beautiful garden design using glass stringer, frit, sheet glass pieces and glass dots. Perfect for a beginner. After assembly, you leave the piece with Heritage and it will get fired, then returned to you. Register to reserve a spot (space is limited). One-hour seatings open between noon and 4 p.m. $35.

Monday, Feb. 28

Town Council Meeting – Focus on the Capital Improvement Plan, with all of the department heads in attendance and their requests.

Ongoing Events

EGSD Kindergarten Registration – Information about the ongoing registration process and submission of forms can be found here. You can make an appointment at this Link or submit the required documents by scan or email to Ms. Robitaille at [email protected] Find student enrollment fillable forms here (and check out this video on how to fill out a fillable form). An in-person kindergarten registration event is scheduled for March 14, at Meadowbrook Farms Elementary School from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for those families that are unable to schedule an individual appointment or submit the enrollment forms electronically. Appointments for the in-person registration event can be made through this Calendly link.

Through Feb. 26 Warwick Center for the Arts 2022 Member Show – Warwick Center for the Arts is pleased to present our 2022 Member Show, showcasing the talents of our artist members. Stop by to view works in such media as painting, print-making, drawing, ceramics, sculpture, textiles, photography, and digital arts. All are welcome; the exhibit is free. 3259 Post Rd., Warwick. For further information: www.warwickcfa.org or (401) 737-0010.

Upcoming Events

Wednesday, March 2

‘Our Town East Greenwich’ Premiere –