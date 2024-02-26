EG Calendar: Community Supper, Oil Painting for Beginners

Above: The moon Saturday (2/24/24).

If you have an 02818 event you want to share, send it to [email protected].

This Week

Monday, February 26

CCK Supper – Various local churches take turns cooking for this monthly meal open to all. In the St. Luke’s dining room from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Free but donations are most welcome.

Town Council meeting – On the agenda is an election update, a report from Town Manager Nota, an update on the Cliff Street basketball court renovation project (aka the Don Bowen Courts). The panel will also take up liquor and entertainment license applications for Wild Harvest and The Patio, as well as the third reading (with possible vote) of the School Construction Committee. The meeting takes place in Council Chambers at Town Hall at 7 p.m. Find the full agenda, including the Zoom link, HERE.

Tuesday, February 27

School Committee meeting – The panel will be discussing the 2024-25 budget, among other topics. They meet in the library at Cole Middle School at 6 p.m. Find the agenda (and Zoom link) HERE.

Zoning Board meeting – There are two residential applications on the agenda. The panel meets in Council Chambers at Town Hall at 7 p.m. Find the agenda and Zoom link HERE.

Wednesday, February 28

Lunch on the Hill – Lunch is offered for all in need the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month in the dining room at St. Luke’s Church, 99 Peirce Street. 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Free. For more information, contact Steve McLoughlin at [email protected].

Thursday, February 29

Neepun ut Keeteaônk – Water Is Life – Sail Newport hosts Silvermoon Mars LaRose of the Tomaquag Museum for a presentation on the significance of water. Two elements that life cannot survive without, hydrogen and oxygen, come together to form water. Water quenches and cleanses, heals and destroys, and is essential to Indigenous foodways, technology, medicine, ceremony, spirituality, and life. Silvermoon Mars LaRose is a member of the Narragansett Tribe and the assistant director of the Tomaquag Museum. From 5:30 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. The event will take at Sail Newport, 72 Fort Adams Drive, Newport. Parking is free at Fort Adams. Tickets, including light refreshments, are $15 each ($10 for Sail Newport Members and under 18) and available online at: https://sailnewport.org/water-is-life-tickets/. For more information, contact Nikki Raccio, [email protected], Tel (401) 846-1983.

Saturday, March 2

Oil Painting for Beginners with Didem Kokturk – Would you like to learn how to paint in oils? This course will teach you the fundamentals of oil painting in a friendly, easy to understand, step-by-step approach. You will be guided through completing a beautiful painting in class and you’ll leave with the knowledge to paint on your own. At Warwick Center for the Arts, 3259 Post Rd., from 1 to 5 p.m. Cost: $85/$65 member. For further info: www.warwickcfa.org OR 401-737-0010.

Looking Ahead

Wednesday, March 6

CLASS: Watercolor White Line Woodcuts with Sharon Estes – Try a unique art form! This class will take students through the history of white line woodcut, widely considered the sole American woodcut technique, to basic carving skills, painting techniques, and making prints. By the end of the class, students will have a good understanding of basic white line woodcut printmaking and will be introduced to more advanced techniques if time allows. Four Wednesday sessions from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. At the Warwick Center for the Arts, 3259 Post Rd. Cost: $160/$145 member. For further information: www.warwickcfa.org or 401-737-0010

Saturday, March 9

Ocean State Orchid Society meeting – Come join our in-person meeting as we discuss mealybugs, a common orchid pest. We will discuss treatment, prevention, among other topics. Light refreshments served. Public is welcome! Rocky Hill Grange, 1340 S County Trail, East Greenwich RI 02818 (Use the lower rear door). 1 p.m.

Bingo Night – The Greenwich Bay Women’s Association is holding a Bingo Night to benefit the Autism Project at the EG Veteran Firemans Hall, 80 Queen St., at 7 p.m. (doors open 6:30 p.m.). $20 a ticket, $5 for daubers. Lots of great prizes! Bring your own snacks.