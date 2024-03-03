EG Calendar: Budget Workshop, Art Club, Orchids & Bingo

Photo by John Wiesenfeld on Unsplash.

This Week

Tuesday, March 5

School Committee meeting – The panel is holding a budget workshop with Student Services, Facilities, Personnel, Administration and Information Technology. They meet in the library at Cole Middle School at 6 p.m. Find the agenda (and Zoom link) HERE.

East Greenwich Art Club meeting – Local award-winning artist Don Mong will give a presentation “Tea Bag Art.” In 1904, tea bags were invented in the U.S.A. Since then, tea bags have been part of our daily life. In today’s environmentally conscious world, used tea bags can be recycled to create art pieces. They can open up to become a great small canvas. Mong will display some of his pieces and help participants create unique gifts from a bag. The bags can be mounted on note or greeting card stock. They can depict any kind of design using watercolors or acrylic paint. Refreshments will be served. From 7 to 9 p.m., at United Methodist Church, 1558 South County Trail, EG. It is free and open to the public. For more information, contact the club at: [email protected] , or at the website: www.eastgreenwichartclub.org

Wednesday, March 6

CLASS: Watercolor White Line Woodcuts with Sharon Estes – Try a unique art form! This class will take students through the history of white line woodcut, widely considered the sole American woodcut technique, to basic carving skills, painting techniques, and making prints. By the end of the class, students will have a good understanding of basic white line woodcut printmaking and will be introduced to more advanced techniques if time allows. Four Wednesday sessions from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. At the Warwick Center for the Arts, 3259 Post Rd. Cost: $160/$145 member. For further information: www.warwickcfa.org or 401-737-0010

Saturday, March 9

Ocean State Orchid Society meeting – Come join our in-person meeting as we discuss mealybugs, a common orchid pest. We will discuss treatment, prevention, among other topics. Light refreshments served. Public is welcome! Rocky Hill Grange, 1340 S County Trail, East Greenwich RI 02818 (Use the lower rear door). 1 p.m.

Bingo Night – The Greenwich Bay Women’s Association is holding a Bingo Night to benefit the Autism Project at the EG Veteran Fireman’s Hall, 80 Queen St., at 7 p.m. (doors open 6:30 p.m.). $20 a ticket, $5 for daubers. Lots of great prizes! Bring your own snacks.

Looking Ahead

Monday, March 11

Town Council meeting – The panel meets the second and fourth Mondays of the month at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers at Town Hall. The agenda (and Zoom link) will be available closer to the meeting date.

Wednesday, March 13

Lunch on the Hill – Lunch is offered for all in need the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month in the dining room at St. Luke’s Church, 99 Peirce Street. 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Free. For more information, contact Steve McLoughlin at [email protected].

Monday, March 18

EG Republican Town Committee meeting – The EGRTC will be meeting at Safehouse Restaurant. There is a Meet & Greet at 6:30 p.m. and the Business Meeting starts at 7 p.m. State Rep. Patricia Morgan will be joining us to discuss her candidacy for U.S. Congress. Registered Republicans and unaffiliated voters are invited to attend. Dinner and bar service will be available.