EG Calendar: Block Party, Artisan Fest, HDC Meeting

Above: A earlier presentation by Margie Ball for the East Greenwich Art Club, which resumes in-person meetings this month.

Monday, Sept. 6

Happy Labor Day!

Tuesday, Sept. 7

East Greenwich Art Club – The EG Art Club is back this fall, with their first meeting from 7 to 8:30 p.m., at the First Baptist Church, 30 Peirce St.. Use the Montrose Street entrance. We encourage anyone interested in art to join us for a friendly “Meet and Greet” to learn about the club and our upcoming artist demonstrations and local exhibit opportunities. You can bring one piece of work for critiquing by the group, or just come and enjoy a social meeting. For more information contact the club at [email protected] or www.eastgreenwichartclub.org.

Wednesday, Sept. 8

First Day of School!

Thursday, Sept. 9

Historic District Commission – After last month’s meeting was cancelled, the agenda for this month’s meeting is 18 applications long. The panel will be back in person in Council Chambers at Town Hall for the first time since the start of the pandemic. 6:30 p.m. Find the agenda HERE.

Friday, Sept. 10

Goddard Park Farmers Market – The market, at the south end of the park, is open Fridays through October from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Find out more about R.I. farmers markets HERE.

Saturday, Sept. 11

Fernwood Artisan Festival – The third annual festival is a collaboration of local artisans and crafters who will showcase their work on Fernwood Drive right here in E.G.! Among the vendors are Acrylic Pour Obsessed, Plant Girl Shop, Meacham Made, Cozy Carmel, Stones and More, and Krafted Kahos. From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Rain date Sept. 12. Find out more HERE.

Hill & Harbour Neighborhood Association Block Party – The HHNA is hosting their annual block party on Somerset Street from 2 to 6 p.m. The theme is Endless Summer and there will be a Zoo-mobile, kids bike parade, rock painting, carnival games, water balloons, music, Sarcastic Sweet dessert truck and more. If you want to help out with kids activities that would be great! You don’t have to live in the Hill & Harbour neighborhoods to participate! For more details, check out the event on Facebook HERE.

Looking ahead …

Monday, Sept. 13

Town Council meeting – The panel meets in Council Chambers at Town Hall at 7 p.m. Agenda will be available closer to the meeting.

Tuesday, Sept. 14

Mail Ballot Application Deadline for Oct. 5 Special Election – Applications for a mail ballot must be received by 4 p.m. Find out more from the town’s website HERE.

School Committee meeting – The panel meets at Cole Middle School at 7 p.m. Agenda will be available closer to the meeting.

Greenwich Bay Women’s Club meeting – Founded in 1964, the club is dedicated to community service. The Club is open to all women of all ages who want to combine their efforts to make a difference while having fun. There are no residency requirements. It’s a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. The group meets at the East Greenwich Parks Department, 1127 Frenchtown Rd., at 7 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month and visitors are always welcome. The first meeting is a potluck Sept. 14, at 6:30 p.m.; meeting to follow at 7. For more information, contact [email protected].

Wednesday, Sept. 15

Early In-Person Voting Begins – If you are registered to vote in East Greenwich, you can vote in the special School Committee election Sept. 15 through Oct. 4, in the Town Clerk’s office at Town Hall, 125 Main Street, second floor. Find out more from the town’s website HERE.

Thursday, Sept. 16

‘Taste of EG’ Stroll – The final stroll of the summer season is the popular Taste of EG Stroll, where local restaurants offer samples of their cuisine. And, as always, there will be other vendors and live music offerings. From 5 to 8 p.m. on Main Street between First Avenue and Division Street.

Monday, Sept. 20

Mindfulness Meditation – The sessions offer a westernized, secular version of Vipassana, also known as insight, open-hearted, and analytic meditation. Sessions often include guided breathing meditation, movement meditation, loving-kindness meditation, and music meditation. The meditation exercises are guided and no experience is needed. The first and third Monday of the month. Free. For further information: www.warwickcfa.org or 401-737-0010. At the Warwick Center for the Arts, 3259 Post Road. 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 21

School Committee meeting – The panel meets at Cole Middle School at 7 p.m. Agenda will be available closer to the meeting.

A Welcoming Place – A supportive environment for those who have a loved one struggling with substance use disorder. For more information, contact Bob Houghtaling at [email protected] or Christine King at [email protected]. At St. Luke’s Church, 99 Peirce St. From 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 22

EG News at Finn’s Harborside! Join us for light hors d’oeurves and cocktails on the deck at Finn’s on Water Street. The Sliding Capos will be on hand providing their fabulous music. This fundraiser for EG News is free but donations are welcome!