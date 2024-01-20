EG Calendar: Biz After Hours, Shrek Jr. & Meetings

Above: An earlier time: Skating in front of Eldredge Field circa 1970s. The EGFD used to flood the field in the winter to create an ice rink. Photo courtesy of Bruce Mastracchio. Photographer unknown

This Week

Monday, January 22

Town Council meeting – The meeting takes place in Council Chambers at Town Hall at 7 p.m. They will be hearing from the Land Trust about a two-year work plan, will sit as the Board of Licensures for some liquor license renewals, and will vote on awarding a bid for construction of two pickleball courts at Academy Field. They will also discuss the school construction plan as well as the formation of a school construction committee that will see the school construction related to the $150M bond approved by voters last November through to completion. Find the full agenda, including the Zoom link, HERE.

EG Republican Town Committee meeting – The EGRTC welcomes guest speakers Jennifer and Sean O’Leary, of Greenwich Bay Brokers, who will discuss the future of East Greenwich real estate by examining the trends, forecasting the market movements, and revealing rising neighborhoods in 2024. The EGRTC will also be highlighting its focus on the upcoming election and efforts to bring balance to the community and the state. The meeting takes place at Safehouse Restaurant. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting begins at 7.

Tuesday, January 23

School Committee meeting – Among the items on the agenda is a discussion of the special education audit. The panel meets in the library at Cole Middle School at 6 p.m. Find the agenda (and Zoom link) HERE.

Zoning Board meeting – The meeting takes place in Council Chambers at Town Hall at 7 p.m. Find the full agenda, including the Zoom link, HERE.

Business After Hours – The EG Chamber’s monthly Business After Hours will be at Healthtrax, 1000 Division St., from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Free to members and nonmembers alike. Register by emailing [email protected] or 401-885-0020.

NK Community Chorus Rehearsals Resume – Rehearsals for the Winter season of the North Kingstown ADULT CHORUS will begin on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, with registration at 6:30 p.m. and rehearsal at 7 p.m. YOUTH CHORUS begins rehearsal on Tuesday, Feb. 6, at 5:30 p.m. The ADULT CHORUS welcomes everyone from high school students to senior citizens. No prior experience or audition is needed. The chorus meets weekly on Tuesdays from 7 to 9 p.m. Rehearsals for the Spring 2024 season will be held at Quidnessett Elementary School, 166 Mark Dr., N.K. Auditions and North Kingstown residency are not required. The Youth Chorus rehearses weekly on Tuesdays from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the same location. Online registration is available for both choruses at www.nkchorus.org. For more information, call 401-573-7564 or email at [email protected].

Thursday, January 25

School Building Committee meeting – The advisory panel will meet at 8 a.m. at Swift Community Center.

Friday, January 26

Shrek the Musical, Jr. – Eldredge presents Shrek the Musical, Jr., in the auditorium at the high school at 6 p.m.

Saturday, January 27

Shrek the Musical, Jr. – Eldredge presents Shrek the Musical, Jr., in the auditorium at the high school at 11 a.m.

Looking Ahead …

Wednesday, February 7

Planning Board meeting – The panel meets in Council Chambers at Town Hall at 7 p.m. Find the agenda, including a Zoom link, HERE.

Monday, February 12

Town Council meeting – The panel meets the second and fourth Mondays of the month at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers at Town Hall. The agenda (and Zoom link) will be available closer to the meeting date.