EG Calendar:  ASAPP Cafe, Egg Hunt, Chamber Biz After Hours

Above: Tapped maple trees on Prospect Street last week. It’s maple syrup time!

If you have an 02818 event you want to share, send it to [email protected].

This Week

Monday, March 18

EG Republican Town Committee meeting – The EGRTC will be meeting at Safehouse Restaurant. There is a Meet & Greet at 6:30 p.m. and the Business Meeting starts at 7 p.m. State Rep. Patricia Morgan will be joining us to discuss her candidacy for U.S. Congress. Registered Republicans and unaffiliated voters are invited to attend. Dinner and bar service will be available.

Tuesday, March 19

Cove Management Commission meeting – The panel meets at Town Hall at 5 p.m. Find the agenda HERE

EG Housing Authority meeting – The panel meets in the EGHA offices at 146 First Ave. at 5:30. Find the agenda HERE.

School Committee meeting – The panel will be reviewing the proposed calendar for the 2024-25 school year, vote on naming members Kevin Murphy and Alyson Powell to the School Construction Committee, the FY 2025 budget, and a report from Neil Marcaccio on “What Is Student Services.” Find the full agenda and Zoom link HERE.

EG Chamber’s Business After Hours – This month, Business After Hours is at Kingstown Bowl, 6125 Post Road, N.K. From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Register by emailing [email protected] or calling 401-885-0020, ext. 1.

Thursday, March 21

ASAPP Cafe – In recognition of worldwide I Matter, You Matter Day, come together to write cards, make gifts and be creative. There will be materials to work with … and snacks! At Swift Community Center from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 23

Easter Egg Hunt at First Lutheran – 10:30 a.m. at 118 Division Street. Registration required; email [email protected]. Children 10 years old and below need a parent chaperone. The Easter Bunny and a photographer will be on hand.

Looking Ahead

Monday, March 25

CCK Community Supper – Different churches in town host this monthly free dinner. All are invited; donations are welcome. In the dining room at St. Luke’s Church, 99 Peirce St. From 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 27

Lunch on the Hill – Lunch is offered for all in need the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month in the dining room at St. Luke’s Church, 99 Peirce Street. 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Free. For more information, contact Steve McLoughlin at [email protected].

Thursday, March 28

I Matter, You Matter Day –

Saturday, April 6

We Are ALL Readers – As part of a month-long celebration of diversity in children’s literature, author-illustrator Raul the Third, award-winning illustrator Eric Velasquez, and other notable children’s book creators will take the stage at North Kingstown High School from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Children and families from around Rhode Island are invited to attend. Leading up to the festival, We Are ALL Readers will host StoryWalks® at libraries around Rhode Island and a reading challenge with prizes during the month of March. All Rhode Islanders are invited to visit the StoryWalks® and read books from festival authors to earn entries into the reading challenge giveaway. We Are ALL Readers is a coalition of public and school libraries, community groups, and children’s book authors and illustrators coming together to create a positive community alternative to book banning efforts. Organizations involved in the event include: East Greenwich Free Library, North Kingstown Free Library, Rocky Hill Country Day School Library, Warwick Public Library, Write Rhode Island, and Towards an Anti-Racist North Kingstown. Local children’s book authors and illustrators are also helping to organize the event. Learn more HERE.