DOT to Shift Lanes on Route 4 Monday Night

In preparation for replacement of the Division Street bridge over Route 4, the Dept. of Transportation will temporarily shift the northbound and southbound travel lanes to the right on Route 4 in East Greenwich between the I-95 interchange and the Division Street exit Monday, March 2.

The change is part of a $22.9 million project underway to replace the Division Street Bridge.

Lane closures will start Monday at 9 p.m. to restripe the highway under the bridge. At least one lane of travel will remain open in both directions, according to RIDOT. The agency urges motorists to use caution driving through the area, especially those on I-95 South taking the Route 4 exit, as the work zone is only about a half mile after the exit.

The plan is for RIDOT to build a temporary bridge next to the existing Division Street bridge to carry traffic while the original bridge is being replaced. RIDOT said the bridge, which carries 14,000 vehicles a day and was built in 1967, has been structurally deficient for several years. Two years ago, the state spent $500,000 to keep it in service. It now needs replacement.

Clearing and relocation of utilities continues on both sides of Division Street. According to the RIDOT, arches for the temporary bridge will be built late spring into the summer. Traffic will be shifted some time later this year, followed by demolition of the current bridge and construction of a new bridge.

“We expect minimal traffic impacts from this accelerated bridge construction project. It is expected to be in Fall 2022,” said RIDOT spokesman Charles St. Ours.

