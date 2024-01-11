Deluge Causes Some Flooded Homes, Streets

Above: The front of the high school after heavy rains Jan. 9 into Jan. 10; classes were held but navigating parking and the drop off was a bit more challenging than normal.

And Cole Middle School was dismissed early Wednesday because of electrical problems

The heavy rain overnight Tuesday into Wednesday closed Post Road at Franklin Road, and South County Trail at Middle and Frenchtown roads for part of Wednesday. Division Road between Overbrook Lane and First Avenue was passable, slowly.

EG Fire Chief Bernie Patenaude said EGFD helped some residents with flooded basements but said that other communities got hit worse.

Superintendent Brian Ricca sent out an email early Wednesday morning saying schools were open but that flooding may slow commute times. It turned out most of the schools were ok. EGHS has some flooding out in front – as has happened with significant rain storms – but students were able to attend school. At Cole Middle School, however, an electrical surge caused various outages, including in the main office, kitchen, cafetorium, and some classrooms, as well as internet for the building.

Things got worse at around 9:30 a.m. when electrical problems in the kitchen prevented normal air exchange, tripping a fire alarm. The building was evacuated, then deemed safe within 15 minutes to return but when officials learned the problem could not be solved immediately, they dismissed students.

According to one Cole staff member, the morning was “crazy and erratic.”

School officials did not respond by 9 p.m. Wednesday about whether or not school would be in session Thursday as well the cause for the problems.