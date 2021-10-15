Cub Scout Pack 3 Takes On Library Grounds

Above: Front row, left to right: Edward Corbett, Shawn Corbett, Fig Cardones, Charlie Knowlton, Maeve Canning, Audrey Cardones, Matthew Plain, Alexander Strattman, Arthur Guevara, Ethan Reiff, Andrew Plain, Parker Strattman, Gregory Derderian, and Cooper Gladding. Back row, left to right: Joe Carberry, Andrew Strattman, Callum Way, Karen Buttenbaum, and Justin Cardones.

Submitted by East Greenwich Cub Scout Pack 3

On two days over the long weekend, Cub Scouts from Pack 3 and their families tackled the big job of weeding, raking and sprucing up the grounds of the East Greenwich Free Library. The work, which was done under the close supervision of members of the Cindy-Wood Garden Club and longtime library garden volunteer, Mary Beth DuRochelle, was in preparation for the library’s annual meeting and retirement celebration of former director, Karen Taylor.