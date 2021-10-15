Cub Scout Pack 3 Takes On Library Grounds

by | Oct 14, 2021

Above: Front row, left to right: Edward Corbett, Shawn Corbett, Fig Cardones, Charlie Knowlton, Maeve Canning, Audrey Cardones, Matthew Plain, Alexander Strattman, Arthur Guevara, Ethan Reiff, Andrew Plain, Parker Strattman, Gregory Derderian, and Cooper Gladding. Back row, left to right: Joe Carberry, Andrew Strattman, Callum Way, Karen Buttenbaum, and Justin Cardones.

Submitted by East Greenwich Cub Scout Pack 3

On two days over the long weekend, Cub Scouts from Pack 3 and their families tackled the big job of weeding, raking and sprucing up the grounds of the East Greenwich Free Library. The work, which was done under the close supervision of members of the Cindy-Wood Garden Club and longtime library garden volunteer, Mary Beth DuRochelle, was in preparation for the library’s annual meeting and retirement celebration of former director, Karen Taylor.

The library is a highlight for the town of East Greenwich, and a place that so many of our scouts visit on a regular basis.  We wanted to make sure that the outside was in great shape prior to the meeting.
The scouts learned how to identify weeds and how to properly remove them, including the roots!  This conservation and  beautification project of our hometown will help teach the scouts how their actions benefit the community that they live in.

Cub Scout Pack 3 is made up of boys and girls from kindergarten through fifth grade and meets weekly.  Find more information at www.pack3.org.

Value the news you get here on East Greenwich News? As a 501-c3, we depend on reader support. Become a sustaining (monthly) donor or make a one-time donation! Click on the Donate button below or send a check to EG News, 18 Prospect St., East Greenwich, RI 02818. Thanks.

DONATE

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Archives

Latest Streaming

 