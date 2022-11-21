Council Continues Hearing on New Parking Rules

Above: The proposed parking plan for Grandview, Eugene and Cora streets.

They are considering changes on Grand View, Eugene & Sleepy Hollow

The Town Council continued a public hearing on changes to parking rules for certain streets prompted by restaurant parking that has overflowed onto a couple of residential neighborhoods. Councilors said they were continuing the hearing to make sure everyone had a chance to weigh in on the proposed changes since the council meeting had been changed from the usual Monday to Tuesday.

In the case of Sleepy Hollow Road, the town is proposing prohibiting parking from South County Trail to the easterly edge of Valley Road. Residents have long complained that cars parked on either side of Sleepy Hollow make turns onto South County Trail dangerous.

Patrons of restaurants on South County Trail as well as delivery trucks have used Sleepy Hollow. There is a parking lot in front of the two restaurants in question, Supreme Pizza and Natale’s, but sometimes the lot might be full or it might just seem easier to park on Sleepy Hollow.

Town Manager Andy Nota stressed that this was a proposal only, not necessarily the final ordinance. The first house on Sleepy Hollow would lose parking in front with this change.

“In a couple of these areas we’re trying to find balance,” said Nota.

The other ordinance change would affect Grandview Avenue and Eugene Street, a newer issue that came about after Providence Oyster Bar opened on Post Road in the space formerly occupied by Sweet Twist. The Zoning Board gave POB a variance to allow for outdoor seating. While their parking lot can accommodate 52 cars – which was sufficient for 98 seats indoors, they wanted to have 32 outdoor seats and got a variance for the 19 additional parking spaces they did not have. The restaurant also leased parking spaces at St. Elizabeth’s meant for their employees. While there might be enough parking at POB, some patrons appear to prefer avoiding the valet, instead parking on the side streets of Grandview and Eugene.

The new ordinance would prohibit parking on the north side of Grandview to Cora Street, on the south side of Grandview to Eugene Street and would limit parking to the east side of Eugene.

“What we’re facing today is an issue of public behavior,” said Nota. “[Providence Oyster Bar has] a combination of in-person parking and valet. I think a lot of members of the public are just deciding to park on Eugene rather than give their car over to the valet.”

After further discussion, they decided to continue the hearing. They will take up the hearing again Nov. 28.

“I thank all the residents who came out tonight and all the residents on Zoom,” said Schwager, vowing to take up the parking issue as often as necessary to improve the situation.