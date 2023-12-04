Council Approves $1M Fire Truck & New Cannabis Law

We won’t see it for more than two years, but the Town Council last week approved purchase of a new pumper truck for the EG Fire Department to replace a 2007 truck that will have as many as 180,000 mile on it by the time the new truck is delivered – in 2026. Even with that long lead time, the Town Council was urged to approve the purchase in 2023 because the $980,000 price is slated to increase by $50,000 come Jan. 1.

“This should end our requests for trucks for several years,” said EGFD Chief Bernie Patenaude at the Nov. 27 meeting. He noted the huge price increase since the last time the department purchased pumper – it was $620,000 in 2019, marking a $360,000 increase in four years.

Also, in a 4-0 vote (Councilor Renu Englehart was absent), the Town Council also approved a new cannabis ordinance prohibiting the smoking or vaporizing of marijuana in public places, including parks and athletic and recreational facilities. Regarding enforcement, a first offense could result in a $100 fine, $250 for a second offense and up to $500 for a third offense. The ordinance went into effect upon passage.