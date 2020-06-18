Congratulations, Cole 8th Graders!

Above: Out on Cedar Avenue to support the graduates Tuesday were (from left) Devon Butziger, Brant Butziger and Theresa Butziger, there to support friends, and Joyce and Mike Neville, supporting their twin granddaughters, Catherine and Margaret Neville.

Or should we write, ‘Incoming freshmen’?

Like the EGHS graduation June 6, the 8th grade graduation from Cole Middle School looked different but spirit abounded and now the 8th graders move on to high school, where they will become the Class of 2024. Congratulations to graduates and families alike. On to summer!

Here’s a video put together for the graduation: