Community Services Spring Guide: Earth Day Cleanup, Evening Ping Pong …

… a Picnic in the Park, and – of course – plenty of Pickleball

The EG Community Services Program Guide is out (find it HERE) and it is filled with classes, events, sports leagues, and harbor information.

“I think we have an amazing host of classes and so many good leagues,” said Recreation Manager Rachel Arbige. “We’ve tried to add something for everyone’s schedule.”

For instance, there are adult exercise classes in the evening as well as during the day. And a new evening ping pong league after the daytime session proved so popular. In addition, there are men’s and women’s basketball leagues, volleyball, tennis, and pickleball. There are classes for kids and for seniors too!

If you ever wanted to learn how to sew, there’s a program for that too, with a small group of dedicated learners, according to Arbige.

There is also a town-sponsored Earth Day Cleanup on April 20 (with compostable bags and biodegradable gloves for participants so volunteers can be “Earth friendly on Earth Day,” Arbige said).

And, the Picnic in the Park is coming back again, scheduled for Saturday, June 1.

Arbige said the summer concert schedule is not yet ready but they are working hard on it!

Signups for the spring programs open March 19 (HERE).