Celebrating Class of 2020, Avenger Style

Above: EGHS Principal Michael Podraza and incoming Supt. Alexis Meyer deliver a senior sign to Suraj Sait, valedictorian.

Gov. Gina Raimondo’s announcement last week that schools would remain closed and distance learning would continue for the rest of the school year dashed any final hopes people had that students would be able to resume their “normal” school lives. And it especially dashed hopes for members of the Class of 2020 and their families. Moving quickly to fill that void, parents Allison Shunney and Lisa Schambers, together with the EGHS PTG, the Booster Club, and the Junior Class, ordered 164 doubled-sided lawn signs, one for each member of the EGHS Senior Class.

Wednesday was the day the signs were distributed, with members of the Junior Class council, coaches and school administrators each taking a portion of the signs to hand deliver … at a distance, of course. Good job, everyone! And, Class of 2020, we are proud.

