Celebrate New Years at ‘Westminster’s Eve’

By Roz Bassen-Alexander, student reporter

This New Year’s Eve, the Westminster Unitarian Church invites anyone and everyone to celebrate at their ‘first night’ style event called “Westminster’s Eve.” Held at Westminster Unitarian Church, the event will start at 4 p.m. Dec. 31 and end as the New Year begins at midnight. The event is free and open to the public, offering many options for all ages to participate.

Throughout the night, there will be refreshments available for purchase and a myriad of ongoing activities. The itinerary is packed with activities, including a magic show by the Amazing Derek, a bonfire, and a live performance by East Greenwich’s own Over Amber band. Kids can enjoy balloon art and face painting, and a photo booth will be available all night to capture any last memories of 2023.

Westminster Unitarian is at 119 Kenyon Ave. For more details or a glimpse of the full schedule, check out the graphic below or visit westminsteruu.org/westminsterseve.

Roz Bassen-Alexander is a sophomore at East Greenwich High School.