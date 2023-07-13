Cauley Named Asst. Principal at Cole MS

She has been principal of Hanaford Elementary for 12 years

The East Greenwich School Committee will take up approval of a three-year contract for Beth Cauley to serve as the assistant principal of Cole Middle School at their July 18 meeting, Supt. Brian Ricca announced Wednesday. Cauley has served as the principal of Hanaford Elementary for the past 12 years.

“Mrs. Cauley is a dedicated educator who leads from the heart, and we are excited for her to bring her experience, her compassion, and her fantastic sense of humor to Cole!” said School Committee Chair Alyson Powell in a press release.

According to Ricca, newly appointed Cole Principal Melissa Centracchio led the hiring process. Six candidates were selected from a pool of thirty for interviews. A committee recommended two finalists and Ricca and Centracchio met with the finalists. Ricca chose Cauley “after careful consideration and reflection.”

“Beth Cauley has demonstrated her commitment to the faculty, staff, students, and families in our town through her 12 years of educational leadership at Hanaford,” said Ricca. “Whenever someone comes to me and asks me to grow in our profession, I want to be able to say ‘yes.’ I’m proud that Mrs. Cauley is choosing to demonstrate lifelong learning by moving into a new role where she can continue to put relationships first.”

This marks Supt. Ricca’s seventh administrative hire since he started in East Greenwich one year ago.

Before her work in East Greenwich, Cauley taught in Pawtucket for 10 years, teaching in grades 6 and 2. She has a bachelor of arts from Rhode Island College in elementary education with a concentration in special education. She also has an administrative certification and earned her master’s degree from Providence College. Cauley lives in northern Rhode Island with her husband and two college-age children.

“Although I have some mixed feelings, they are only because of the close relationships that we have cultivated at Hanaford…. I will always be grateful to them for taking a chance on a new administrator and for helping me learn to be the leader I am today,” Cauley said via email Wednesday. “With both of my own children at college next year, it felt like a good time to challenge myself professionally and become part of the secondary community in East Greenwich. I hope to bring an interesting perspective to our middle school. I am excited and looking forward to working with Mrs. Centracchio and the rest of the faculty and staff.”

She added, “I hope to see happy faces as students arrive in September, and find their old friend Mrs. Cauley there.”

Asst. Supt. Michael Podraza will head up the search for a new principal for Hanaford.