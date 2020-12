Above: Town Hall after the tree had been lit. Drone photo by Tim Cure.

It wasn’t Santa’s usual entrance but Santa arrived in East Greenwich just the same Sunday night – and lit the tree in front of Town Hall. A parade of close to 150 cars drove from Cole Middle School over to Division Street and down Main Street to see Santa and the tree. Thanks to the EG Chamber of Commerce for making this happen and bringing some holiday joy during this pandemic year.