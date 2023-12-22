Buzz on Business: Seven Stars Coming to EG

Above: A dumpster in the parking lot at 50 Cliff St., the future home to a new Seven Stars bakery-cafe.

Do you have an update you’d like to see included here regarding an 02818 business? Whether it’s small or big news, we’d like to hear from you! Share the buzz: [email protected].

Sometimes dreams do come true.

EG residents have been hankering for a bakery in town for many years. Well, if all goes according to plan, East Greenwich will have such an institution at 50 Cliff Street sometime this spring. According to Tracy Daugherty, who owns the bakery-cafe business with her husband Bill, East Greenwich has been in their sites for a while. They just didn’t have enough baked good capacity another store would require.

A few months ago, they moved their baking operation into a much larger space in Providence and now they have the capacity. Construction has begun at 50 Cliff Street, known to some around here as the one-time Artichoke Alley, then Greenwich Bay Gourmet, then a bridal shop.

“We’ve had so many customers from East Greenwich,” Daugherty said in a phone interview Thursday. “It’s always been an area we were interested in. So much of what Seven Stars is about is community and East Greenwich has that with its town center.”

All the baking will be done in Providence, with East Greenwich joining five existing Seven Stars bakery-cafes, including three in Providence, one in Rumford, and one in Cranston.

For the uninitiated, Seven Stars sells loaves of bread (including country, sourdough, olive and cheddar), as well as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, ready-made sandwiches and salads, and coffee and espresso drinks.

“For people who don’t know us, what makes us so different and unique is we are an artisan bakery. We mill our own flour and bake fresh everyday,” said Daugherty. They work with food rescue organizations in the state and donate whatever isn’t sold by the end of the day.

“That’s a commitment that we’ve made,” she said, adding that she looked forward to hearing from the EG crowd what they would like. Every location is different, Daugherty said. “There are lots of pockets of Rhode Island and they all feel like their own little place.”

The cafe will offer indoor and outdoor seating. They expect to start hiring for the new cafe early in the new year. Find out more about Seven Stars HERE.