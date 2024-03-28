Buzz on Business: Scrub-a-Pup & Verdi Movie Premiere

Do you have an update you’d like to see included here regarding an 02818 business? Whether it’s small or big news, we’d like to hear from you! Share the buzz: [email protected].

The independently owned Scrub-A-Pup, Inc., has moved to Cowesett after more than a decade in Cranston. They provide full-service grooming by expert, fully trained groomers as well as the very first self-serve facility in Rhode Island where clients can utilize professional tubs, shampoos, dryers, and other supplies to bathe their canine friends.

They are open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the lower level of 4372 Post Road. You can reach them at 401-944-PUPS (7877) or via their website (www.scrubapupinc.com), Facebook or Instagram.

“We are extremely excited to be in East Greenwich!” said part-owner Marissa Grilli.

On Sunday evening (3/24/25), East Greenwich-based Verdi Productions hosted a viewing party at the Historic Park Theatre in Cranston to celebrate the release of its recent film, My Acting Coach Nightmare, on the Lifetime Channel. The gathering included members the film’s cast and crew, their friends and family, and members of Rhode Island’s small film community.

My Acting Coach Nightmare tells the story of Sienna, an aspiring teen actress who falls under the spell of a suspicious acting coach. Verdi production filmed much of the movie at the Historic Park Theatre last summer. Other filming locations included homes in Coventry and East Greenwich.

The movie was co-produced by Paul Luba and Chad Verdi, Jr., who have produced numerous movies for Lifetime in recent years.

“Lifetime is constantly looking for content, and we know what they’re looking for – we know their model, what kind of movies they want,” Verdi said. He and Luba periodically pitch potential movies to Lifetime executives. At a recent pitch, he said, “My Acting Coach Nightmare was one of the movies that they enjoyed, so we went out and made it for them.”

The film is viewable now through cable and streaming packages that include Lifetime content.