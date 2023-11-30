Buzz on Business: Main Street Holiday Happenings

Do you have an update you’d like to see included here regarding an 02818 business? Whether it’s small or big news, we’d like to hear from you! Share the buzz: [email protected].

‘Tis the season and even though Santa won’t be riding into town until NEXT Saturday, retailers are still holding special holiday events this next week, including these:

Holiday Open House & Small Works Show – Scribe is hosting a holiday open house at their shop at 514 Main St. from noon to 4 p.m. Featuring guest watercolor artist Aileen Quinn. There will be refreshments, live music, complimentary keepsakes, a print raffle and 50 percent off selected holiday cards and artwork. Oh, and a surprise visitor. They will also be collecting donations for the EG Animal Protection League.

Sip & Shop Main Street – A number of Main Street stores and restaurants have joined forces to present an evening of discounts and refreshments. Participants include A Gracious Soul, The Current, Third Rock Emporium, Civil, The Green Door, Bags by Iris, Plant Girl Shop, Bone Appetit, Stencel Jewelers, and Welcome to Shabalot. Restaurants Downtown Tilly and Besos are offering a free appetizer with a receipt showing you purchased something from one of the shops listed. From 4 to 7 p.m.

EG Chamber of Commerce Gift Certificates – Buy local gift certificates this year! The gift certificates from the EG Chamber are particularly useful since they can be redeemed at more than 100 area businesses, including 37 restaurants. Through Friday, Dec. 22, the EG Chamber of Commerce office will be open for gift certificate sales Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Wednesday through Friday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can order in advance, or if you cannot stop in during open hours, contact Donna by calling (401) 885-0020, ext. 2, or by email at [email protected].

