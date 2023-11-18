December Holiday Events for Your Calendar

Holiday Extravaganza, Stone Ridge Luminaria & Sip & Stroll

If you judge by what you see in stores, the holiday season is already underway. But in East Greenwich, things really kick into gear come December. First, there’s the Main Street Sip & Stroll on Thursday, Dec. 7, and then on Saturday, Dec. 9, Santa arrives to light the tree in front of Town Hall and, on the other side of town, the Stone Ridge Lumenaria lights the way.

The Sip & Stroll takes place Dec. 7 and includes several Main Street stores and restaurants for an evening of hospitality and discounts. Participants include A Gracious Soul, The Current, Third Rock Emporium, Civil, The Green Door, Bags by Iris, Plant Girl Shop, Bone Appetit, Stencel Jewelers, and Welcome to Shabalot. Restaurants Downtown Tilly and Besos are offering a free appetizer with a receipt showing you purchased something from one of the shops listed. From 4 to 7 p.m.

The annual tree lighting and arrival of Santa is adding a laser show for the second year in a row. The show wowed everyone so much, the Chamber was determined to bring it back. This year, the “Holiday Extravaganza” starts at 5 p.m. with a parade down Main Street to Town Hall – all are welcome to join, come festive!

At Town Hall, the St. Luke’s choir will perform some holiday music, starting at 5:30. Then, at 5:54, it’s a dazzling laser light show, the arrival of Santa and the tree lighting.

That same evening, you can drive the streets of the Stone Ridge neighborhood off Middle Road for their 48th Annual Luminaria candlelight display, from 5 to 9 p.m. (rain date is Sunday, Dec. 10). This year will feature more than 4,000 paper lanterns alongside traditional holiday decorations.

Each year Stone Ridge residents purchase Luminaria kits at a small markup. The proceeds, along with additional contributions from neighborhood residents, will be donated to East Greenwich’s Holiday Food Program. In 2022, the Luminaria event raised more than $2,000.

The luminaria takes place in the Stone Ridge neighborhood off Middle Road and the candlelight tour includes Stone Ridge Drive, Granite Drive, Limerock Drive, Crystal Drive, Crystal Court, Fernwood Drive, Hill Drive, and portions of Boulder Way and Middle Road.

The event is free and open to the public.