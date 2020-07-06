Business Updates: Showcase, Chipotle, Orange Theory, Knead

Signs of life during the pandemic: The Showcase Cinema on Division Street at Route 2 has reopened and the small plaza in a corner of their parking lot is now fully open, with Chipotle and Orange Theory joining Starbucks. Meanwhile, on Main Street, Knead Doughnuts opened last week.

Showcase is playing old movies until there are some new releases, for just $5 a ticket. Patrons are required to wear masks until seated and seats and rows are closed off to allow for distance between parties. Some of the offerings this week are movies that were released in early 2020, their launches cut short by the COVID-19 closures, like The Hunt and The Way Back. Older selections include Wonder Woman, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Jurassic Park and Ghostbusters, to name a few. An employee, who was wiping down the doors in front of the theater Monday, said every day is different right now so to check the website (HERE).

Across the parking lot, Starbucks opened in May; Chipotle opened last week and the fitness studio Orange Theory opened Monday. Chipotle, like Starbucks, is not allowing patrons to sit inside, but there are tables set up to use outside. Orange Theory is open for its “VIP” customers – new EG members – this week. The fitness studio is allowing 12 people per class during this pandemic (normal capacity would be 45). Clients are asked to wear masks until they are told by an instructor they can remove them.

Meanwhile doughnuts have been flying out the door at Knead Doughnuts, 333 Main Street. They ran out before 10 a.m. Friday and Saturday. “We just weren’t sure how busy we were going to be,” a clerk said. Busy, it seems.

