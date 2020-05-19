Starbucks Opens, 1149 Closes

They are within a block of each other, but with very different trajectories. The new Starbucks in the Showcase Cinema parking lot opened last week. Then, Monday, the owners of 1149 Restaurant just east on Division Street issued a statement saying they were closing.

“It has been our sincere honor to serve our patrons for the last 13 years, we have enjoyed sharing so many special occasions and life events with you. We wish to give a special thank you to all our staff members who have worked so hard throughout the years, you have made us proud and served with care! Be safe and well.”

This is the second restaurant in the EG area to close since the COVID-19 crisis descended; Red Stripe on Main Street closed in late March (read more HERE).

The Starbucks is the first of three businesses to open in a new complex next to Showcase Cinema on Division Street. Orange Theory and Chipotle are scheduled to open this summer.

Meanwhile, roughly 10 local restaurants are or will be later this week offering outdoor dining, something the state allowed starting Monday (read more HERE). More than 150 restaurant owners in the state have petitioned Gov. Gina Raimondo to allow for indoor dining by June 1. At her press conference Tuesday, Raimondo said she hoped to be able to allow indoor dining soon.

Many restaurants continue to offer takeout food and beverages, including cocktails. For a full list of entities in the 02818 area, click HERE.