Brooker Football Updates Are Back

It has been a rough 3 1/2 months for me so I am happy to be able to once again share news from the football trail in Rhode Island with all of you.

Cranston West Head Coach, TOM MILEWSKI announced that several of his former players are out there on the collegiate level trying to make an impact at the next level.

One who has is former All Stater and Gilbane RI Player of the Year award winner, CAMERON ALVES, who, as a junior, has been named a team captain for the 2023 season. Last fall Cam caught 32 passes for over 300 yards and 2 TDs. Even better things are expected of him this campaign.

His teammate from Cranston Land, NATE SENA, is vying for a spot in the defensive backfield.

Other Falcons on college rosters include MICCOLO DE LA ROSA at Endicott; DEREK ROCCHIO at UMass-Dartmouth and DOMENIC SCHIAVULLI at Curry.

Chariho Head Honcho BILL SAMIAGIO has shouted out that some of his former Chargers are going on to the next level. JAMES AZZINARO, a safety, is headed for Worcester State; COLIN FITTS, a linebacker and slot, is headed to Worcester also. Both boys were PGC MVP’s while Fitts also earned D3A Back of the Year. Teammate NORM STANLEY, a G/DT, is bound for Fitchburg State in the northern climes of Massachusetts.

East Greenwich punter JOE RUFF is also headed up to the Bay State. He will be donning the Blue and Silver of Assumption College next fall. Ruff performed well at summer kicking camp last year but was not picked up by a D1 program. Strange. He should have a good career with the Greyhounds.

North Kingstown QB EDDIE BUEHLER and former rival, LaSalle’s JAMEZELL LASSITER, are going to be teammates next fall at prep school, one of the Phillips Schools (Andover? Exeter?).

Narragansett’s THOMAZ WHITFORD, a 6-4 250 lb. tight end for the New Mexico State Aggies is looking for a big year – he has made a few pre-season “All” teams, including the Phil Steele Mag’s All Independent unit.

MARCUS CARPENTER, the 2022 PGC Gilbane Trophy winner from Ponaganset, saw significant playing time as a freshman at Bridgewater State.

I am aware of KWITY PAYE (Indianapolis Colts NFL); MOMODOU MBYE (Massachusetts Pirates IFL); and NOLAN COONEY (Arizona Cardinals NFL) BUT am looking for information on JOSEPH PUTU ( last of Michigan Panthers USFL, then, Albany Empire of IFL); THADDEUS MOSS (Cincinnati Bengals NFL); KEN YEBOAH (New York Jets NFL). ALSO want to hear where AVIAN PEAH (UMASS); LEE MOSES (UMass), TRE JONES (CCSU) and LEANDRO DEBRITO (Duquesne) are. All had NFL workouts but have dropped off the radar.

XAVIER TRUSS (U-Georgia) is suiting up for his senior season as the National Champion Bulldogs get ready to fend off any and all challengers in the upcoming NCAA grid season.

