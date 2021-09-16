Breaking News Alert: EG News Fundraiser at Finn’s!

The outdoor event will feature guest bartenders and music by the Sliding Capos

East Greenwich News is holding an outdoor fundraiser at Finn’s Harborside Wednesday, Sept. 22, from 5 to 7 p.m. Board members Heather Larkin and Len Iannuccilli will be guest bartending, along with Ian Iannuccilli, and all tips will be donated to EG News! Favorite local band The Sliding Capos will be performing!

East Greenwich News is your insider access to what is happening in our town every hour. We are a nonprofit 501c3 organization, and we rely on your support to keep the lights on. See you on the deck!