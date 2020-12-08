Brady Seeks Compassionate Release From Prison

Monique Brady, a former East Greenwich resident who is serving 8 years in prison for defrauding friends and family members of millions of dollars in a real estate scheme, has applied for compassionate release from federal prison in Danbury, Conn. It is the second such request since she was sentenced by U.S. District Court Chief Judge John McConnell in February, both of them related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brady, who is 45, said her history as a former smoker and other health considerations make her particularly vulnerable to the virus. She also said her ex-husband, who is caring for two of their three children, needs help. Their youngest child, a son, has autism. Her ex-husband, too, has had some health problems of late, she said in her request.

Brady sought early release in April, soon after the pandemic arrived in New England, citing concerns about the virus while she was still housed at the Adult Correctional Institutions (ACI). McConnell denied that request, writing that “there is nothing unique about Ms. Brady’s personal situation that would cause this Court to release her from imprisonment at this time.”