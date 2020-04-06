Judge Quashes Brady’s Request for Release

By Elizabeth F. McNamara

Federal District Court Chief Judge John McConnell Monday denied former East Greenwich resident Monique Brady’s request for release from prison to home confinement during the COVID-19 crisis. McConnell sentenced Brady to 8 years in prison in February for defrauding investors – most of them friends and family members – of $4.8 million in a real estate scheme (find link HERE).

Brady was assigned to serve her time at a federal prison in Danbury, Conn., but remains at the Adult Correctional Institutions in Cranston after transfers were cancelled until further notice because of COVID-19. McConnell’s response is here:

“The Court has reviewed Ms. Brady’s 38 Motion. It is DENIED. There is nothing unique about Ms. Brady’s personal situation that would cause this Court to release her from imprisonment at this time.”

McConnell had denied Brady’s request for home confinement at the time of her sentencing, saying she was a flight risk. Brady had booked a flight to Vietnam days before she was arrested last April.

In her motion requesting home confinement filed Friday, Brady said conditions at the ACI – two-person and four-person cells, communal meals, shared bathrooms – are dangerous in light of a highly contagious virus like COVID-19. She also said two ACI correctional officers had tested positive for COVID-19.

The state is releasing 76 nonviolent offenders who are within 90 days of their release date.