Animal-Shaped Lanterns Light Up Zoo

Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence is finally open seven days a week, after months of having limited hours due to the pandemic, and beginning last weekend, the zoo is also hosting a light show: the Asian Lantern Spectacular.

The event features more than 50 animal-shaped lanterns spread throughout the zoo’s 40 acres of land. The lanterns come from Hanart Culture, a company known for its Chinese lantern festivals.

In the fall and winter, the zoo hosted a Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular and Holiday Lights Spectacular, both of which were drive-through events. This season’s spectacular, however, consists of a walk-through path through the zoo’s animal exhibits.

The event also includes Asian-inspired cuisine and drinks, which visitors can find at different spots along the path.

The walk-through is open Wednesday through Sunday from 5:30 to 10:00 p.m. The event will remain open for more than two months, ending July 4.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $23 for children ages 2-12. Children who are 1 year or younger are granted free admission. You can purchase tickets online HERE.

Due to COVID-19 guidelines and protocols, visitors who are 2 or older are required to wear a mask and stay socially distanced from others.

For more information and event updates, you can visit the zoo’s website or Facebook page.

Aiza Shaikh, a senior at EGHS, has been an EG resident since 2008. When she isn’t writing, she enjoys hiking, traveling, and eating coffee ice cream.