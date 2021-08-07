A First ‘Night Out’ in EG

Above: A young firetruck driver takes the wheel at Tuesday’s National Night Out at Academy Field.

EG community members gathered at Academy Field Tuesday evening to celebrate East Greenwich’s first-ever National Night Out. For some that meant sitting behind the wheel of a fire truck and police car, spraying a fire hose (with a little help), or sitting in a dunk tank waiting for the inevitable dunking.

National Night Out is an annual nationwide event that takes place the first Tuesday of August, but this was the first year it happened in EG. The purpose of National Night Out is to enhance the relationship between law enforcement and town residents.

Members of the police and fire departments set up tables with informational brochures, hats, badges, food, and other goods. Firefighters also donated two bikes as raffle prizes.

The event also featured food trucks and corn hole. The dunk tank was donated by The Patio.

The EG Hill & Harbour Neighborhood Association (HHNA) and Community Services Department partnered on the event. Surveying the field Tuesday, HHNA members Kristie Stark, Camille Speca and Mercedes McAndrew said they were pleased with the turnout, especially since planning was quite last minute.

“Wait until next year!” promised Speca.

Aiza Shaikh, a newly minted EGHS alum (Class of 2021), has been an EG resident since 2008. When she isn’t writing, she enjoys hiking, traveling, and eating coffee ice cream.