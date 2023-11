It’s that time of the year again – time for turkey, stuffing, pie and, two days later, a 5K walk/run. The East Greenwich Hill and Harbour Turkey Trot is back for its 11th year, on Saturday, Nov. 25. The 5K starts at 8:30 a.m. and the Fun Run at 9:30. But this year, it starts and ends at a new location – 38 Water St. (Finn’s Harborside). You can pre-register HERE. If you have questions, email [email protected].

Sponsored by the East Greenwich Chamber of Commerce and Closet Factory.