XC: Girls Win Class B Meet; Boys Place 4th

Above: Girls Varsity XC, left to right: Coach Jeannine Connolly, Reese Fahys, Alicia Chen, Ella Maybaum, Rylee Shunney, Ava Peters, Helena Dunwoody, Ava Bradshaw, and Coach Erin Terry.

JV Girls win as well, capping a strong season; Cole team shines too

Saturday may have been a soggy mess but that didn’t step the EG Girls XC team from running the races they needed to and capturing the Class B state championship at Ponagansett.

“Our varsity girls were pretty dominant,” said Coach Erin Terry. The team finished with 20 points – for reference, the lowest (i.e. best) score possible would be 15.

“Reese [Fahys] very comfortably ran sub-18. She’s getting ready to go after the state record next week.”

The state meet takes place Saturday, Nov. 6, also at Ponagansett. At the Class B meet, Fahys ran a 17:54, placing first. Avengers Rylee Shunney and Ava Martin placed second and third respectively, with times of 19:08 and 20:12. All seven varsity runners placed in the top 11, hence the winning score.

“In terms of strategy, these girls did an amazing job – we set a plan and they executed it,” Terry said.

The state meet only takes the top 15 to 18 teams (out of 49 schools). Both the Girls and Boys teams qualified, although the Boys – who placed fourth overall – did not have the times they’d hoped for.

“They didn’t have their best day as a team collectively,” said Coach Frank Notarrianni. By qualifying for states, however, “now they have the chance to take what they learned Saturday and use that at states.”

Meanwhile, the JV Girls XC team finished their season Saturday capturing the JV state title.

“They race really well and competed really well,” said Coach Terry. “It was so exciting – I’m really happy for them!”

The EGHS cross country teams appear to have a pipeline, with the Cole Girls’ Middle School Cross Country team first place finish in the R.I. Middle School State Championship Oct. 23. The team was led by Olive Willis (6th place), Lily Azzoli, and Kayla Siedliski, who were all top 20, followed by Ali Walsh, Sophia Speranza, Brea Wood and Quinlin Darcy. The Boys’ team placed 5th in the state led by Colby Flynn in 10th place followed by outstanding races by Logan Toce (20th place), Jeremy Dru, Kevin Chen, James Marcaccio, David Hayes and Harry Verret.

Good luck on Saturday, EGHS Varsity Avengers!