What EG News Means To Me 

Above: A photo of the plane flown by Lt. Cdr. Alex Glass, USN, landing on the aircraft carrier. His squadron was the VAW-125 Tigertails.

By Lieutenant Commander Alex Glass, USN

House hunting last year at the height of the pandemic was hard. House hunting last year at the height of the pandemic from the opposite side of the world was hard too. Harder yet, was house hunting last year at the height of the pandemic from the opposite side of the world, while I was deployed on an aircraft carrier in the South China Sea subject to frequent internet blackouts and my wife and kids were on lockdown in COVID-19-restricted Japan. Had it not been for East Greenwich News, this chapter of my family’s life would have ended much differently.

Had it not been for East Greenwich News, we may never have learned about this idyllic little town. Its quirks, pleasantries, strife, and interesting history are all well represented in the stories, the comments, the pictures, and the musings we stumbled upon as we scoured its links. We wanted to live in small-town New England when we moved for my Navy orders to Newport; we wanted to live where the neighborhoods were safe, schools were good, and neighbors knew each other. We wanted a place to put down roots; an engaged community, a Memorial Day parade, a vibrant downtown, and access to the water. We got it all and more in East Greenwich.

For me, East Greenwich News isn’t just an online newspaper. EG News makes possible worthy discussions about the things we never would’ve known about otherwise, like special local elections, Pal’s restaurant, and EG school sports; it helps us plan our weekends with the local calendar, and keeps us laughing with the antics in the Police Log. I’m grateful for EG News and know its existence helps make our town a more thoughtful, informed, and welcoming place for everyone.

Lieutenant Commander Alex Glass, USN, is stationed at the Naval War College in Newport and lives with his wife, Kate, and two children in East Greenwich. Kate Glass works part-time for EG News.