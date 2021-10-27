Unified Volleyball: 3-0 Win Against Hendricken

Above: Joe Gendron hits the ball. Photos by Chuck Nadeau (find all his photos at chuckn.com).

Will meet Hendricken again in the finals Nov. 6

The EGHS Unified Volleyball team beat rival Bishop Hendricken in straight sets Friday, 3-0, before an exuberant crowd of supporters at home, capping a near-perfect season. The only loss was to Hendricken earlier in the season.

“It’s such a supportive and engaging team both on and off the court,” said Coach Patty Carosotto. “We see that every day at practice as well. That’s why this team is doing as good as they are. They are so committed…. It’s a pleasure to coach all of these student athletes.”

Assistant Coach Marie Therese Shaughnessey concurred.

“The motivation to play as a team and communicate and be unified was electric,” she said. “To have the senior class there to witness what a unique team this is and get incredibly excited and supportive was just amazing!”

The EG senior class was invited to the game Friday.

“Joe Gendron showed great senior leadership all around the court,” said Shaughnessey. “Matt Carosotto had fantastic serves and was unbelievable in getting the crowd going. Charlie Kolb had consistent point making serves as a freshman and Cabot Shore scored with his hitting.”

“There was a really good crowd at the game on Friday!” said junior Oliveia Shaughnessey. “Beating Henricken for the first time since 2015 was such a good feeling! I am definitely proud of our team, we put a lot of effort and practice and we definitely earned the win. The team this year is definitely a hard-working group of people. We all get along great and it is such a fun group of kids. Having the seniors in the stands definitely motivated the athletes and it was such a positive experience. That game was definitely one of my best memories from my three years on the team!”

EG hasn’t been to the state finals for Unified Volleyball since beating Hendricken for the title in 2015. They will face each other for the championship Saturday, Nov. 6, at La Salle. Spectators are encouraged to come, Carosotto said.

“It should be a great match on both sides of the court,” she said.