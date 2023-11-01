Unified Volleyball: 2-1 Win Over EP Rebels

Above: Zooey Brecher makes the serve look easy. Photo by Chuck Nadeau

It does my heart good when I photograph a Unified game. This is not a job, but a pleasure for me. I have been photographing them for the last three years and not seeing them every day, I notice a big change. Not only the change in their actions with others but their game play. Athletes that couldn’t get the ball over the net are now hitting it over with confidence.

This led to a win today over the Rebels of East Providence. It was a close match all the way with game scores of 25/21, 28/30, and 25/20. The win for the Avengers puts them in the state finals on Nov. 11 at 9:30 a.m. at R.I. College. As has become tradition, EG will face Hendricken.

“We feel confident going into the state finals. However, we still have some skills to work on,” said Head Coach Patty Carosotto. “There is always room for improvement and the team knows that and is willing to put the work in. They are all so motivated to work hard in the next week to perform at their highest level for the final game of the season.”

Nothing that the two teams split matches during the regular season, Patty said the championship “is sure to be a great match…. Both teams are so unified and understand the true meaning of unified sports and inclusion. It is sure to be a great match.”