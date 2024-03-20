Unified Basketball: 43-32 Loss to EWG

Above: Tessa Brone brings the ball up court. Photo by Chuck Nadeau

The first East Greenwich Unified Basketball game was played away against Exeter/West Greenwich on Thursday, March 14. By the smiles on the players’ faces, they’d been looking forward to the matchup. The game was a good one although the final score didn’t favor EG, with EWG coming out on top, 43-32.

Now for a Unified game, that score seems to be a little one-sided, but the observation of this photog/writer, showed there was a reason.

The EWG players went a stealing spree. Instead of letting the not so mobile players take a mulligan or two… or three, they stole the ball, raced down court and scored.

The EG partners stepped in and put a stop to it. The Avengers did manage to catch up somewhat but there just wasn’t enough time to finish the comeback.

Next up for the Avengers will be March 20 against Chariho at EG.