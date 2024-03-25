Unified Basketball: 26-18 Win Over Chariho

by | Mar 25, 2024

Above: EG’s Charlie Kolb charges for the long shot. Photo by Chuck Nadeau. 

The Chargers from Chariho came to Avenger territory with a well-represented team. This made for an action-packed game. With the score tied at the end of the first half at 12 each, most of the action came in the second.

The Avengers, with the help of their partners, put it together and came out with the win 26 to 18. This puts them with a record of one and one. Next game for the Avengers will be a home game Thursday (3/28) against Coventry.

I would like to let everyone know that all game shots will be on my site, chuckn.com. There is a link on the home page and all files are free to download. Let me know how you like them by commenting below.

The 2024 Unified Basketball Avengers. Photo by Chuck Nadeau

Maya Perry gets some shots in before the game. Photo by Chuck Nadeau

Katie Ayers gets moral support from partner Addison Fain. Photo by Chuck Nadeau

Declan Collier puts up the one hander. Photo by Chuck Nadeau

Andy Blake steps up to shoot. Photo by Chuck Nadeau

 

