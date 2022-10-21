Troop 2 Celebrates 100 Years, Looks to 100 More

by | Oct 20, 2022

Above: . Photo by Tim Cure

Saturday, Oct. 15, marked a day of celebration for Scout Troop 2 East Greenwich, which marks the 100th anniversary of its founding this year. The troop organized demonstrations and exhibits for the public on Academy Field and offered tours of their Scout hall across the street on Spring Street during the afternoon, capped by a simple ceremony with a few short speeches. That evening there was a dinner at the Fireman’s Hall.

EG News caught up with the festivities at Academy Field, where scoutmasters former and current spoke – the indomitable Jim Essex, who Sen. Jack Reed called the “scoutmaster of all of America” – and Rob Coates. Coates congratulated the scouts for perserving during the Covid pandemic, meeting throughout. Girls have had their own troop within Troop 2 since 2021, with Amy Falso as scout leader. Her son is member of the troup and she jumped at the chance to lead the first girls troop in Troop 2’s long history.

Along with Sen. Reed, state Sen. Bridget Valverde, Town Councilor Renu Englehart and School Committee member Nicole Bucka were on hand and offered their congratulations and proclamations.

Harrison Timperely, who earned Eagle Scout status during his years in Troop 2 acted as master of ceremonies. He offered a personal message to the young scouts in front of him: as hard as it can be some days, “see it through to the end.”

Congratulations to Troop 2 EG.

Troop 2 scouts Fletcher Swanson, left, and Matthew Wu try out the food prepared during the 100th anniversary exhibits at Academy Field Oct. 15. Photo by Susan Cardones

Pack 3 cubs – future Troop 2 scouts – enjoy the activities at Academy Field Oct. 15. From left, Andrew Block, Thomas Clement, and Alex Cardones. Photo by Susan Cardones

Scoutmaster emeritus Jim Essex. Photo by Tim Cure

Current Scoutmaster Rob Coates. Photo by Tim Cure

State Sen. Bridget Valverde reads a proclamation from the state Senate for Troop 2 EG. Photo by Tim Cure

Sen. Reed greets the Capuano family following the ceremony.

Value the news you get here on East Greenwich News? As a 501-c3, we depend on reader support. Become a sustaining (monthly) donor or make a one-time donation! Click on the Donate button below or send a check to EG News, 18 Prospect St., East Greenwich, RI 02818. Thanks.

DONATE

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

RELATED STORIES

Newsletter Sign Up

* indicates required

Archives

Latest Streaming

 