Town Halloween Festivities Take Place Oct. 29

The East Greenwich Community Services & Parks Dept., in conjunction with the East Greenwich Chamber of Commerce, East Greenwich Veteran Fireman’s Association and participating Main Street merchants, will be working together to provide the annual Halloween Parade and activities in East Greenwich on Saturday, Oct. 29.

The parade of characters, spooks, ghosts, and goblins will show off their costumes as the group marches southerly on Main Street. The parade will begin forming at Academy Field at 9:45 a.m. and will step off promptly at 10 a.m.

After the parade, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. the Community Services & Parks Department will be sponsoring games, crafts, activities and refreshments at Academy Field. Participating Main Street merchants will kick off their activities with trick or treating in the shops between 10:30 and 12:30 as well.

This is a free event, but donations of can goods for the local holiday gift baskets will be accepted at Academy Field to make this a “Helping Halloween” event. Parent participation is required at this event.

The community as a whole helps to sponsor this event through volunteer hours, donations, in-kind services, and funding. Without the countless people and contributors this event would not take place. For more information or to sign up as a volunteer contact the East Greenwich Community Services & Parks office at 886-8626, ext.1.