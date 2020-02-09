Town Council Preview: Downtown Parking, Waterfront Plan, Personnel Update

By Elizabeth F. McNamara

The Town Council meets Monday night in regular session with an agenda that looks pretty packed, and includes an overview from the Planning Department of the downtown parking situation and how it has evolved over the past three decades.

Town Manager Andrew Nota’s report includes discussion of State House issues; ‘Playtime at the Polls’ – a proposal for the general election; a waterfront master plan; and an update on town personnel. Find the whole report here: Nota Report 2/10/20.

Also on the agenda, the Town Council is contemplating hiring a consultant to come up with a parking plan for downtown.

In addition, Dept. of Public Works Director Joe Duarte is recommending the council approve a $154,787 bid for lead paint remediation and kitchen renovations in the farmhouse at Boesch Farm, a town land trust property. Money for the work would come out of a land trust bank loan with overages covered by the land trust’s Boesch Farm maintenance fund.

Duarte is also recommending the council approve a $259,800 bid for a new sewer jet truck, used for cleaning and maintaining the town’s sewers. Money for the truck would come out of the capital fund of the 2020 sewer budget.

The meeting takes place in Council Chambers at Town Hall and begins at 7 p.m. Find the agenda here.

If you value what you find on East Greenwich News, consider making a donation. We are a 501(c)(3). Use the button below or, if you’d rather mail something, send it to EG News, 18 Prospect St., E.G., RI 02818. Thanks – every contribution helps.