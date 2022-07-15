This Week in Real Estate: Increases in Inventory

Above: 70 Jefferson Drive

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday morning, 7/15/22, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 16 new listings, 7 sold properties, and 21 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

140 Canterbury Lane, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, $998,000.

*145 Dagnillo Drive, Contemporary, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $975,000.

65 Laurel Wood Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 4 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $859,900.

165 Lynn Circle, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $765,000.

70 Jefferson Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $749,900.

1540 Frenchtown Road, Raised Ranch/Ranch, 7 Bed, 3 Bath, $679,900.

9 Knollwood Avenue, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $624,900.

34 Canonicus Trail, Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $419,000.

32 Atherton Road, Ranch, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $375,000.

*28 Myrna Road, Ranch, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $359,900.

*18 Sheryl Circle, Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, $355,000.

20 Campbell Circle, Manufactured/Mobile/Modular, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $299,000.

*81 Stonebridge Lane #24, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $599,900.

1404 South County Trail #216, One Level Condo, 2 Bath, 2 Bed, $479,000.

79 Duke Street #7, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $325,000.

1050 Main Street #26, Commercial Office, $69,900.

SOLDS

30 Sparrow Lane, Colonial/Contemporary, 4 Bed, 4 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,220,000.

1142 Tillinghast Road, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,050,000.

330 Shippee Road, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, $975,000.

140 Tamarack Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $820,000.

860 Carrs Pond Road, Colonial, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $614,500.

*6 Sheryl Circle, Raised Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $455,000.

*4480 Post Road #7, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $525,000.

OPEN HOUSES

Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.