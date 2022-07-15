This Week in Real Estate: Increases in Inventory

Above: 70 Jefferson Drive
Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday morning, 7/15/22, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 16 new listings, 7 sold properties, and 21 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.
Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:
NEW LISTINGS
140 Canterbury Lane, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, $998,000.
*145 Dagnillo Drive, Contemporary, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $975,000.
65 Laurel Wood Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 4 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $859,900.
165 Lynn Circle, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $765,000.
70 Jefferson Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $749,900.
1540 Frenchtown Road, Raised Ranch/Ranch, 7 Bed, 3 Bath, $679,900.
9 Knollwood Avenue, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $624,900.
34 Canonicus Trail, Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $419,000.
32 Atherton Road, Ranch, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $375,000.
*28 Myrna Road, Ranch, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $359,900.
*18 Sheryl Circle, Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, $355,000.
20 Campbell Circle, Manufactured/Mobile/Modular, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $299,000.
*81 Stonebridge Lane #24, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $599,900.
1404 South County Trail #216, One Level Condo, 2 Bath, 2 Bed, $479,000.
79 Duke Street #7, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $325,000.
1050 Main Street #26, Commercial Office, $69,900.
SOLDS
30 Sparrow Lane, Colonial/Contemporary, 4 Bed, 4 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,220,000.
1142 Tillinghast Road, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,050,000.
330 Shippee Road, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, $975,000.
140 Tamarack Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $820,000.
860 Carrs Pond Road, Colonial, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $614,500.
*6 Sheryl Circle, Raised Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $455,000.
*4480 Post Road #7, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $525,000.
OPEN HOUSES
Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.
