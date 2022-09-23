This Week in EG Real Estate: Two Sales Over $1M

Above: A new construction/new listing this week on 20 Verndale Drive.
Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday morning, 9/23/22, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 4 new listings, 4 sold properties, and 13 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.
Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:
NEW LISTINGS
20 Verndale Drive, Contemporary/Raised Ranch, 3 Bed, 3 Bath, $619,900.
61 Glen Drive, Raised Ranch, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, $574,900.
135 Lewis Farm Road, Manufactured/Mobile, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $259,900.
5853 Post Road #103, Accounting/Administrative/Support/Office/Office Showroom, $275,000.
SOLDS
20 Mawney Brook Road, Contemporary, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,250,000.
0 Lot 10 Sawmill Court, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,030,000.
32 Atherton Road, Ranch, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $410,000.
20 Campbell Circle, Manufactured/Mobile/Modular, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $278,500.
OPEN HOUSES
Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.
