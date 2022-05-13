This Week in EG Real Estate: The Pardon Tillinghast House and 18 More

Above: The Pardon Tillinghast House at 1463 Frenchtown Road

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday afternoon, 5/13/22, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 19 new listings, 13 sold properties, and 20 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

40 Taggart Court, Colonial, 4 Bed, 4 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,299,000.

30 Sparrow Lane, Colonial/Contemporary, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,250,000.

1463 Frenchtown Road, Colonial,Historic, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,050,000.

25 Tipping Rock Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $997,000.

30 Cavalier Drive, Contemporary, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $899,000.

180 Boulder Way, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $899,000.

240 Moosehorn Road, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, $829,000.

*199 Ives Road, Colonial, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $689,900.

*1329 Ives Road, Tri-Level, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, $509,900.

123 South Pierce Road, Cape Cod, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, $469,000.

*57 Herbert Street, Bungalow, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $359,000.

46 Travelers Court #33, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $860,000.

50 Travelers Court #31, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $850,000.

10 Middleberry Lane #43, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $830,000.

54 Travelers Court #29, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $775,000.

14 Middleberry Lane #29, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $745,000.

*246 Spencer Woods Drive #246, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $419,000.

620 Main Street #9, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $399,900.

864 Tillinghast Road, Agriculture/Farm/Multi Family, $1,950,000.00. Offer Accepted

SOLDS

60 Juniper Drive, Colonial, 5 Bed, 3 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $1,275,000.

288 Middle Road, Colonial, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $850,000.

25 Tory Lane, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $755,000.

*111 Hilltop Drive, Colonial, 3 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $715,000.

89 Edward Road, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, $600,000.

80 Lebaron Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, $600,000.

86 Bayberry Lane, Ranch, 4 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $550,000.

*24 Elisha Street, Ranch, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $320,000.

95 Lewis Farm Road, Manufactured/Mobile/Modular, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $219,000.

45 Deep Meadow Lane #45, Townhouse, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $685,000.

425 Main Street #3, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 1 Half Bath, $375,000.

105 Pine Glen Drive #105, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $355,000.

63 Travelers Court #25, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $310,000.

OPEN HOUSES

Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.