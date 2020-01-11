This Week in EG Real Estate: New Year Market Picks Up

Above: New listing 2 David Court.
Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday, 1/10/20, 2 p.m. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change.
Here’s what’s happening this week, from lowest price to highest price in each category:
NEW LISTINGS (click in blue-highlighted address for details)
1 Olson’s Way, Colonial, 3 bed, 1 full bath, 1 half bath, $434,900.
15 Castle Street, Unit #3, Town House, 2 bed, 2 full bath, $450,000.
15 Castle Street, Unit #2, Town House, 2 bed, 2 full bath, $450,000.
15 Castle Street, Unit #1, Town House, 2 bed, 2 full bath, $450,000.
540 Carrs Pond Road, Colonial, 3 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $510,000.
*23 Saddlebrook Drive, Colonial, 5 bed, 3 full bath, 1 half bath, $530,000.
15 Castle Street, Unit #5, Town House, 3 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $549,000.
15 Castle Street, Unit #8, Town House, 3 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $599,000.
2 David Court, Colonial, 4 bed, 3 full bath, 1 half bath, $775,000.
*4372 Post Road, Free-Standing, Medical, Mixed Use, Office Building, $799,000.
40 Lenihan Lane, Colonial, 3 bed, 3 full bath, 1 half bath, $949,000.
SOLDS
620 Main Street, Unit #14, One Level, 1 bed, 1 full bath, $190,000.
10 Severn Court, Colonial, Contemporary, Ranch, 3 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $555,000.
UPCOMING OPEN HOUSES
