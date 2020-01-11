This Week in EG Real Estate: New Year Market Picks Up

by | Jan 10, 2020 | Real Estate

This Week in EG Real Estate: New Year Market Picks Up

Above: New listing 2 David Court.

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday, 1/10/20, 2 p.m. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change.

Here’s what’s happening this week, from lowest price to highest price in each category:

NEW LISTINGS (click in blue-highlighted address for details)

1 Olson’s Way, Colonial, 3 bed, 1 full bath, 1 half bath, $434,900. 

15 Castle Street, Unit #3, Town House, 2 bed, 2 full bath, $450,000. 

15 Castle Street, Unit #2, Town House, 2 bed, 2 full bath, $450,000. 

15 Castle Street, Unit #1, Town House, 2 bed, 2 full bath, $450,000. 

540 Carrs Pond Road, Colonial, 3 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $510,000. 

*23 Saddlebrook Drive, Colonial, 5 bed, 3 full bath, 1 half bath, $530,000. 

15 Castle Street, Unit #5, Town House, 3 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $549,000. 

15 Castle Street # 8

15 Castle Street, Unit #8, Town House, 3 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $599,000. 

2 David Court, Colonial, 4 bed, 3 full bath, 1 half bath, $775,000. 

*4372 Post Road, Free-Standing, Medical, Mixed Use, Office Building, $799,000. 

40 Lenihan Lane, Colonial, 3 bed, 3 full bath, 1 half bath,  $949,000.

SOLDS

620 Main Street, Unit #14, One Level, 1 bed, 1 full bath, $190,000. 

10 Severn Court, Colonial, Contemporary, Ranch, 3 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $555,000. 

UPCOMING OPEN HOUSES

Click here for full list.

 

468

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.