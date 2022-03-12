This Week in EG Real Estate: Low Inventory

by | Mar 11, 2022

Above: “to be built” at 3 Tipping Rock Drive

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday midday, 3/11/22, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 7 new listings, 3 sold properties, and 8 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend. 

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest: 

NEW LISTINGS
0 Lot 3 Tipping Rock Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,665,600. 
80 Canterbury Lane, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $974,900.
80 Lebaron Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, $559,900. 
95 Lewis Farm Road, Manufactured/Mobile/Modular, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $219,000. 
152 Crompton Avenue, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $499,900. 
*155 Spencer Woods Drive #155, One Level Condo, 3 Bed, 3 Bath, $475,000. 
63 Cedar Avenue #7, Commercial/Medical/Office, $695,000. 

SOLDS
132 Division Street, Victorian, 6 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,100,000. 
20 Larkspur Road, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $979,000. 
130 Watch Hill, Residential Land, $250,000. 

OPEN HOUSES
Click here

Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.

