This Week in EG Real Estate: Low Inventory

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday midday, 3/11/22, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 7 new listings, 3 sold properties, and 8 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

0 Lot 3 Tipping Rock Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,665,600.

80 Canterbury Lane, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $974,900.

80 Lebaron Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, $559,900.

95 Lewis Farm Road, Manufactured/Mobile/Modular, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $219,000.

152 Crompton Avenue, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $499,900.

*155 Spencer Woods Drive #155, One Level Condo, 3 Bed, 3 Bath, $475,000.

63 Cedar Avenue #7, Commercial/Medical/Office, $695,000.

SOLDS

132 Division Street, Victorian, 6 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,100,000.

20 Larkspur Road, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $979,000.

130 Watch Hill, Residential Land, $250,000.

OPEN HOUSES

