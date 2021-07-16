This Week in EG Real Estate: Inventory is Increasing

Above: 71 Harwood Road

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday morning, 7/16/21, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 13 new listings, 11 sold properties and 10 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

2320 Middle Road Road, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $829,900.

235 Adirondack Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $699,900.

71 Harwood Road, Colonial, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $549,900.

17 Hutchins Court, Cape Cod/Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $464,900.

133 Phillips Road, Cape Cod, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $449,900.

47 Pequot Trail, Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, $329,900.

0 Greenwich Boulevard #209, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $399,900.

0 Greenwich Boulevard #101, One Level Condo, 1 Bed, 1 Bath, $334,900.

*4430 Post Road #29B, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $199,000.

*0 Ives Road, Residential Land, 12,500 sqft, $154,999.

*0 Charlotte Drive, Residential Land, 4,669 sqft, $75,000.

*0 Overlook Drive, Residential Land, 5,000 sqft, $55,000.

*0 Bay Cliff Drive, Residential Land, 5,000 sqft, $55,000.

SOLDS

45 Spencers Grant Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $875,000.

31 Trappers Lane, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $795,000.

1967 Division Road, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $700,000.

74 Reynolds Street, Colonial, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $685,000.

75 Sunset Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $680,000.

*128 Charlotte Drive, Colonial/Contemporary, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $655,000.

75 Lewis Farm Road, Manufactured/Mobile/Ranch, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $210,000.

167 Pine Glen Drive, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $485,000.

160 South Road, Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $459,000.

141 Pine Glen Drive, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $445,000.

*752 Quaker Lane #B203, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $149,900 .

OPEN HOUSES

