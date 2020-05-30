This Week in EG Real Estate: Hyland Bungalow

Above: 58 Hyland Avenue.

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday, 5/29/20. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change.

There are 8 new listings and 5 sold properties.

Here’s what’s happening this week, from lowest price to highest price in each category:

NEW LISTINGS

85 Eugene Street, Ranch, 3 bed, 1 full bath, $244,900.

*151 Ives Road, Bungalow, 3 bed, 1 full bath, $275,000.

*45 Hunts River Court, Raised Ranch, 3 bed, 1 full bath, $280,000.

1166 Frenchtown Road, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $399,000.

300 Division Street, Cape Cod, 3 bed, 2 full bath,$465,000.

58 Hyland Avenue, Bungalow, 3 bed, 1 full bath,1 half bath, $535,000.

475 Tillinghast Road, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 full bath,1 half bath, $649,000.

10 Twin Pond Road, Colonial, 4 bed, 3 full bath,1 half bath, $695,000.

SOLDS

425 Main Street, Unit #5, One Level, 2 bed, 1 full bath, $235,000.

130 Shippeetown Road, Colonial, 3 bed, 1 full bath, 1 half bath, $366,000.

*28 Lawndale Drive, Cape Cod, 3 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $425,000.

118 Sixth Avenue, Colonial, Victorian , 4 bed, 3 full bath, $477,000.

154 Hemlock Drive, Colonial, 4 bed, 2 full bath, 1 half bath, $510,000.

NO UPCOMING OPEN HOUSES

