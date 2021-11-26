This Week in EG Real Estate: Happy Thanksgiving!

by | Nov 26, 2021

Above:

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Thanksgiving Midday, 11/25/21, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 2 new listings, 7 sold properties and no open houses currently scheduled for this weekend. 

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest: 

NEW LISTINGS

88 Harwood Road, Split Level, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $350,000. Pending!

*752 Quaker Lane #C311, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $199,900.

SOLDS

90 Lenihan Lane, Colonial, 4 Bed, 5 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,745,000.

*360 Love Lane, Contemporary/Ranch, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,250,000. 

40 Graham Way, Cape Cod/Ranch, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $922,500. 

*6 Coveside Court, Contemporary, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $660,000. 

82 Canonicus Trail, Split Level, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $460,000.

171 Pine Glen Drive, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $560,000. 

*752 Quaker Lane #206C, One Level Condo, 1 Bed, 1 Bath, $120,000.

OPEN HOUSES

Michael Russo (mike@401sold.com) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.

