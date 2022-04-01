This Week in EG Real Estate: 8 Listings to Kick of April

Above: 100 Peirce Street.

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday midday, 4/1/22, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 8 new listings, 7 sold properties, and 3 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

*0 Ives Road Road, Cottage/Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,949,000.

100 Peirce Street, Colonial, 4 Bed, 4 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,675,000.

30 Huling Lane, Cape Cod/Contemporary, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $574,900.

37 Pequot Trail, Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, $475,000. Offer Accepted

26 Miss Fry Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,395,000. Offer Accepted

45 Deep Meadow Lane #45, Townhouse, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $699,900.

25 Field Stone Drive, Townhouse, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $649,900. Offer Accepted

*0 Ives Road, Residential Land, $425,000.

SOLDS

41 Miss Fry Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $1,550,000.

195 Watch Hill Drive, Colonial, 5 Bed, 3 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $1,075,000.

45 Arrowhead Trail, Colonial, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $665,000.

*78 Netop Drive, Cape Cod, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $410,000.

*101 Stonebridge Lane #21, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $520,000.

38 Greene Street #3, Condo, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $427,000.

*752 Quaker Lane #C314, Condo, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $178,000.

OPEN HOUSES

Click here

Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.