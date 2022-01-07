This Week in EG Real Estate: 6 New Listings

Above: 55 Sunset Drive, EG
Mike Russo is away this week, so data was compiled via realtor.com and zillow.com as of mid-day Friday, 1/7/22, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 6 new listings, 4 sold properties and 12 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.
Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:
NEW LISTINGS
*38 Charlotte Drive, Cape Cod, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, $689,900.
60 Huling Ln, Contemporary, 3 Bed, 2.5+ Bath, $649,900.
55 Sunset Dr, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath, $599,900.
*57 Stonebridge Ln Unit 27, Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $559,900.
184 Pequot Trl, Ranch, 5 Bed, 2 Bath, $419,499.
15 Meadowbrook Dr, Cape Cod, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, $375,000.
SOLDS
90 Watch Hl, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, $945,000
55 Osprey Dr, Cape Cod, 3 bed, 3 Bath, $755,000.
28 Valley Road, Ranch, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $355,000.
40 Overfield Road, Contemporary, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, $510,000.
OPEN HOUSES
