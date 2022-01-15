This Week in EG Real Estate: 4 New Listings

Data this week is compiled via realtor.com as of Thursday evening, 1/14/22, as Mike Russo, Realtor, is away. One week of transactions is represented. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 4 new listings, 6 sold properties and 9 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.
Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:
NEW LISTINGS
1096 South Road, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $539,900.
*82 Primrose Dr., Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $399,900.
*12 Sheryl Circle, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $359,900.
*78 Bradford Ave., Land, $385,000.
SOLDS
*625 Love Lane, $2,275,000.
*4433 Post Road, $1,175,000.
34 Tanglewood Dr., $675,000.
1008 South Road, $660,000.
35 Oakwood Dr., $635,000.
*39 Eagle Run, Unit C, $280,000.
OPEN HOUSES
Click here.
