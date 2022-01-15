This Week in EG Real Estate: 4 New Listings

Data this week is compiled via realtor.com as of Thursday evening, 1/14/22, as Mike Russo, Realtor, is away. One week of transactions is represented. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 4 new listings, 6 sold properties and 9 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

1096 South Road, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $539,900.

*82 Primrose Dr., Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $399,900.

*12 Sheryl Circle, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $359,900.

*78 Bradford Ave., Land, $385,000.

SOLDS

*625 Love Lane, $2,275,000.

*4433 Post Road, $1,175,000.

34 Tanglewood Dr., $675,000.

1008 South Road, $660,000.

35 Oakwood Dr., $635,000.

*39 Eagle Run, Unit C, $280,000.

OPEN HOUSES

Click here.